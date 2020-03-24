Abbott authorizes restaurants to sell bulk products to consumers

Gov. Greg Abbott issued another executive order on Tuesday, March 24, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Wes Rapaport/Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to issue guidance allowing restaurants to sell bulk retail products from restaurant supply chain distributors directly to consumers.

The guidelines require that foods be in their original condition, packaging, or presented as received by the restaurant. Under this guidance, restaurants will be able to sell items like packaged meat, fruit and vegetables, and dry goods directly to the public to prepare and consume at home.

This guidance will allow distributors and restaurants to provide Texans another source of food outside of grocery stores and prepared food from restaurants. These bulk food items would be available for purchase through restaurants offering drive-thru, delivery, pick-up, and curbside service.

“A vital part of our COVID-19 response is to ensure that there are readily available supplies of food and resources, whether that is at grocery stores or, in this case, restaurants,” said Governor Abbott. “This guidance gives Texans another easily accessible option to buy the food they need to support their families. The State of Texas continues to work with distributors, retailers, and restaurants to ensure they have the support they need to continue providing for Texans.

“I thank Representative Tan Parker, the Texas Restaurant Association, and the Department of State Health Services for their collaboration to take this important step to help Texas families as our state responds to COVID-19,” the governor said.