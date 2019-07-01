ABANDONED: Tyler residents remember what Carlton Hotel meant to the city

Right after the oil boom in the East Texas, downtown Tyler expanded.

The area had everything from department stores to restaurants, and the only two hotels in town.

One of those was the Carlton Hotel, and was a symbol of the thriving community.

Along with the Blackstone, the Carlton was known for its air conditioning, rooftop pool and winding staircase.

But today, the 90,000 square foot building is completely empty, surrounded by security cameras and alarms.

The hotel shut its doors in the 1970s, ending the hotel dynasty on the square.

After it shut its doors, the Blackstone was turned into the city’s chamber of commerce building.

The Blackstone remained empty, and still is to this day.

A few county departments tried to move into the building but ended up leaving.

County officials debated for years over what to do with the hotel, and eventually sold it to a construction company out of Dallas but the company did not begin working within their permit time.

The permit eventually expired, and no work was ever done to the hotel.

Today, chamber members say they believe the hotel is back up on the market and will again be sold to a company who has a vision for the 15 story building.

For now, it’s a reminder of the bustling 1950s in downtown Tyler.