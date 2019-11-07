Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Calls mount for Gov. Abbott to halt execution of Rodney Reed, convicted of a 1996 rape and murder
Top Stories
Mayor’s ‘State of the City’ looks ahead to Longview’s 150th birthday next year
A SOLDIER’S STORY: Triple amputee Bryan Anderson’s life after War in Iraq
Oklahoma lawmakers want to rename part of Route 66 after Pres. Trump
‘Mexicles’ gang blamed for ‘night of terror’ in Juarez
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Matthews carries Arkansas St. over Arkansas-Monticello 65-49
Top Stories
Stackhouse wins opener, Vandy ends 20-game skid
Doncic’s 27, late charge calls help Mavs top Magic 107-106
Snell perfect from field as Pistons rout Knicks 122-102
5 Lobos reach double figures in win over E New Mexico
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Breast Cancer Awareness
Texas Rose Festival
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Big Sandy, Wills Point reporting water main breaks
Top Stories
KETK Gives Back: Gilmer Police Department
Top Stories
East Texas teen driver charged 10 months later in wreck that killed two classmates
UPDATE: Body found in Sabine River identified as missing Kilgore man
City of Gladewater issues boil water notice
SPCA of East Texas hosting pet microchipping event Saturday
Contests
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Home for the Holidays
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Memorial City Hall Performance Center stops in to talk about their new 550 seat performing arts center
Top Stories
East Texas Symphony Orchestra talks details on their upcoming concert
Top Stories
10-year-old world champion dancer overcomes bullying
Suspect arrested over slaying of 9 Americans in Mexico
Gladewater ISD delaying school until 10:00 due to water issues
4 Dallas-area high school students killed in car crash
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
A SOLDIER’S STORY: Triple amputee Bryan Anderson’s life after War in Iraq
News
by:
Trent Bennett
Posted:
Nov 6, 2019 / 10:05 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2019 / 10:05 PM CST
Trending Right Now
UPDATE: Body found in Sabine River identified as missing Kilgore man
AG OFFICIALS: East Texas’ feral hog problem is about to get a whole lot worse
Income tax ‘ban’ passes, plus election results for all 10 Texas propositions
East Texas teen driver charged 10 months later in wreck that killed two classmates
Family asking woman to turn herself in, after giving birth to stillborn with toxic level of meth
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Body found in Sabine River identified as missing Kilgore man
AG OFFICIALS: East Texas’ feral hog problem is about to get a whole lot worse
Income tax ‘ban’ passes, plus election results for all 10 Texas propositions
East Texas teen driver charged 10 months later in wreck that killed two classmates
Family asking woman to turn herself in, after giving birth to stillborn with toxic level of meth