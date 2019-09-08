A SIBLING’S BOND: Sister of Odessa shooting victim speaks out

ODESSA, Texas (KETK) – It’s been one week since the devastating shooting in Odessa-Midland that claimed the lives of seven people.

Joe Griffith was one of the victims who died while riding with his kids and wife. His sister Carla made it her mission to keep her brother’s memory alive.

“As he was at a light at Faudree, this monster drove up next to his car, stopped, took his AR-15, leaned out of the postal van, and shot my brother in front of his children. My brother was slain like he was nothing. I want the world to know that my brother was such a good man who loved the Lord. Who loved his family. And his life was taken too soon. But people need to come together to find an answer to find an answer. This isn’t about taking away people’s guns. This isn’t a Republican issue or isn’t a Democrat issue. This is an issue about humanity. And the worst thing we can do is for good men to do nothing,” she said.

Carla said she will continue to speak out, and make a change in the world.

