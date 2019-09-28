A new mural unveiled for Mahomes

Friday was especially exciting for Whitehouse ISD as the school unveiled a mural in Patrick Mahomes honor.

Mahomes is a huge part of the Whitehouse community. He has become a role model that students there look up to.

Now, when you look up as you enter their stadium, you’ll see a new mural hanging above. It was unveiled at their homecoming game with the Mahomes’ family taking center field, receiving replicas of their own and also to give to Mahomes.

“It’s all over the world, people wearing his jersey. And he’s making a difference with all these young kids who want to be football players, or if they’re ill and in the hospital, he’s going to see them. It’s more than football.” Debbie Martin, Patrick Mahomes’ Nanny

She says she’s very grateful for the Whitehouse community and how they have made her family feel so welcomed. Mahomes will receive his replica of the mural next time he sees his family.