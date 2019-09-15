A NEW LIFE: Dog found with 9 pounds of matted hair treated by Nebraska Humane Society

Content may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

NEBRASKA (KETK) – The Nebraska Humane Society has given a severely neglected dog a new chance at life after she was found with nine pounds of overgrown, matted hair.

The dog’s owner recently died, and she was found by people who came to clean the house. She was found to be in poor health and had severely matted hair.

When she arrived at the Nebraska Humane Society, most couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Basically, just looked like it was a container of mops, dirty mops. And then we saw it move a little bit,” said Dr. Amber Horn, lead veterinarian.

The Nebraska Humane Society took immediate action in removing the hair and tending to Ellie May.

“Really just getting through the matting. I thought the emotional part would be a challenge, I mean the emotions kind of came afterward you just kind of just shut those emotions off and say I need to help this dog. The three of us just shaving her down and finally found a dog under there,” she said.

Under all the matted hair, they found an 11 Ib. Shih Tzu.

Along with entangled hair, groomers found feces and other debris in Ellie May’s coat.

After removing all the hair, it weighed nearly nine pounds. Her nails on her paws were also six inches long.

The Nebraska Humane Society sees neglected animals every day, but Ellie May was an extreme case.

“Matted fur, the long toe nails, the severe dental disease – these are all things that we see through out the week, it’s just a matter of how severe, how long its been going on. But she most certainly is the worst I’ve ever seen in terms of the volume of matting that she had,” said Dr. Horn.

After treatment, Ellie May is looking up and is happy to have all the attention.