A FINAL GOODBYE: Hallsville community comes together to remember beloved pastor Ryan Carlisle

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – If you drove past I-20 and Farm to Market 450 on Thursday night, you may have noticed quite the gathering and a fireworks display.

It wasn’t your typical Independence Day celebration, it was a celebration of life of beloved youth pastor Ryan Carlisle.

Carlisle 38, passed away on Thursday, June 27th of this year.

“When we heard of Ryan’s passing, we wanted to do something for the family,” said Mark Smith with the Hallsville Baseball Association.

On Thursday, friends and co-workers like Josh McNamara were given the opportunity to share their experiences. McNamara says Carlisle was more than just a mentor and a man.

“The thing is that Ryan lived like Jesus. So when you say I want to live like you Ryan, you’re saying you want to live like Jesus because he did that everyday,” said McNamara.

To Carlisle’s family we asked his wife Bridgit of 15 years who he was to her and their two children, Ava and Max.

“God fearing, God honoring. He was an amazing husband and father and my children and I will continue to live that in his name.”

Carlisle made more of a difference that just to his congregation.

He coached one of the 9 and under boys baseball teams in Hallsville and did so with a similar focus and faith.

“Ryan was the kind of guy that made a difference to everyone he met. It didn’t matter where you met him or what day of the week it was. He made an impact on your life in a good way,” said Longview Missionary Baptist Pastor Nathan Rogers.

Whether you knew Ryan for his athletic abilities, his faith in Jesus or his passion for sports, Thursday night was one that was fitting and honors how he meant so much to so many people.