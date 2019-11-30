A CHRISTMAS TAIL: Special-needs puppy to get bionic leg

LAFAYETTE, Oregon (KGW) – It’s Christmas time at the Audovas’ house.

Among the stockings hung with care, there’s a pitter patter of paws just about everywhere.

“This is Bella and Bella is paraplegic.”

“We have our little old lady, Tinker Bell.”

“Clifford was our first special needs case.”

“This is Willow, and Willow is our newest edition to our family.”

“Yup, she’s our special little girl.”

That’s right, Kim and Andrew Audova are the happy humans to a pack of special needs dogs.

“Now that I’ve done this, we’re hooked,” said Kim. “We always have special needs dogs. It’s where our heart is.”

“They make the best pets without a doubt,” said Andrew. “We’ve had seven kids. so, we’re used to changing diapers.”

And this Christmas, one of their beloved furry family members will be getting a very special gift.

Willow, their nearly one-year-old Old English Bulldog pup is getting a bionic leg.

When Willow was born, she was stuck in the birth canal for 12 hours, causing deformities in her leg.

They tried therapy and then surgery, but her leg was beyond repair and had to be amputated.

Without people like Rachel and Ken Davis, though, Willow might not have survived at all.

Like many dogs with special needs, she would likely have been put down.

“There’s many dogs like Willow,” said Rachel. there’s no reason willow should be alive today.”

“Sometimes they get rescued,” said Ken. “Sometimes they don’t. It is kind of a harsh reality.”

The Davises are the couple behind Lily’s Pad Rescue out of Vancouver, finding homes for bull dogs with special needs.

“We have breeder surrenders, owner surrenders, we pull from different shelters across the United States,” said Rachel.

She is a hospice nurse, and Ken is a high school drug and alcohol counselor. So – helping others has always been in their blood. But they credit their rescue to one pooch in particular.

“She loved everybody no matter what and everybody loved her no matter what.”

Lily Pad, the rescue’s namesake, was born with spina bifida. The Davises rescued her in 2015 and started their non-profit the next year.

“You look at these dogs, and these are the throw-a-ways,” said Rachel. “We, at that point, decided we wanted to do more. We wanted to help more.”

Since then they’ve rescued 90 dogs, finding them loving forever homes.

Homes like the Audovas’.

And Rachel has been there for them every step of the way, from learning about diaper changes and diets to, now, Willow’s prosthetic leg.

“We have a very large family and it just wasn’t in our budget to do something like that,” said Kim. “Then Rachel looked at me and said, ‘no, Lily’s Pad Rescue would like to donate this as a gift for her.’ And I just thought, wow, this is incredible, absolutely incredible.”

It took a lot of fundraising and the help of a specialist in Virginia at Bionic Pets, but they knew it was the only way for Willow to live her best life.

“She’s a puppy,” said Kim. “She needs to be able to run like a normal dog. And with her prosthetic leg, this is going to be… just to see her run for the first time-“

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Andrew.

The perfect present from a couple of bull dog-saving Santas – and the Lily Pad who inspired it all.

“It’s just amazing that she has brought this world together,” said Rachel. “And she’s brought so many amazing people into our lives. She has had a hand in every single dog. Every single dog that we’ve saved.”

Willow will have to wait a bit longer before she can wear her prosthetic. It needs a few more adjustments before it fits just right.

Kim hopes it’ll be ready in time for Christmas.