911 call, bodycam footage released in case related to former Dallas cop

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On day two of the Amber Guyger trial, jurors heard and saw what happened in the moments after she shot Botham Jean in his apartment last year.

The 911 call, body cam footage, and testimony from the first responders who took the call were all released on Tuesday.

During the 5:38 call Amber Guyger said, “I thought it was my apartment,” over 19 times. At one point she was heard apologizing to Botham Jean.

It was the police bodycam footage that gave the most intimate look in court.

The footage showed Dallas Police Sgt. Michael Lee rushing inside where he encountered Guyger, frantic.

Officers proceeded with CPR on Botham Jean, which led prosecutors to question Lee about police training and procedure.

The trial continues on Wednesday with new witnesses and questions.