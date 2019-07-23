9/11 Victims Compensation Fund heads to President Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEKT) – The U.S. Senate has passed the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund ensuring care for victims and their families from the September 11 attacks until 2092.

The House passed the bill on July 12 by a 402-12 vote. The Senate passed the bill on July 23 by a vote of 97-2.

The legislation now heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed on Friday. Because more than two-thirds of the Senate and House supported the bill, Congress could override a veto if Trump declined to sign.

“You never forget. 9/11 is just one of those moments that is engrained,” Congressman Tom Reed said. “When we talk about first responders who are suffering illnesses from 9/11, that cost is a rightful prioritization of taxpayer dollars.”

The vote comes after intense lobbying from 9/11 responders, including former NYPD detective, Luis Alvarez, who died shortly after testifying before Congress in July.

Alvarez spent three months on ground zero, leading to the development of colon cancer.

Debris from the Trade Center collapse caused many responders to become ill with cancer and respiratory diseases.

Now they will have health compensation for life.

“I urge my colleagues today do not forget. To pass a clean bill. To join me in opposing both amendments. To stand with all our first responders and our heroes from that tragic day, to this bill’s final passage and ultimate enactment,” said Senator Cory Gardner.

The two Senate Congressmen that were against the bill wanted to accomplish the act in other ways. Lee wanted a 10-year term, instead of making it indefinite and Paul wanted to offset in other expenses.

