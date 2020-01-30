1  of  2
89-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in north East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Texarkana Texas police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a senior citizen who was walking across the street Wednesday evening.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the crash happened in front of the parking lot of a shopping center on Moores Lane.

Police say Lakota Johnson, 23, was traveling westbound when her 2014 Nissan Altima struck Perry McKee, 89, as he was walking across the street.

Mckee was pronounced dead at the scene.

TTPD says no charges are expected to be filed.

