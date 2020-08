KERRVILLE, Texas – An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a car crashed into her bedroom wall while she was sleeping, pinning her underneath.

Officers responded to the crash in the 500 block of Leland in Kerrville around 11 PM Thursday night.

Rescuers pulled her out and she was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

Isaac Barboza, Jr., 23, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.