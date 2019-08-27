8-year-old battling cancer returns to Dallas for treatment; becomes special guest at Cowboys game

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) — A young boy living with a rare childhood condition returned to Dallas for treatment this weekend and attended the Cowboys preseason home game as a special guest.

At just eight years old, Gavin Miller of Charlotte, Michigan has overcome more medical hurdles than most children his age.

After countless doctors visits, what was initially suspected as a muscle strain was a diagnosis of Perthes disease, where only five or six cases per 100,000 children are diagnosed every year.

However, this weekend proved to be a particularly special one after he was able to see his “hometown hero” Cooper Rush with the Dallas Cowboys play in the team’s first preseason home game. Rush is also a native of Charlotte, Michigan and has followed Miller’s medical journey.

“For me, it’s just awesome to see how he handles it all. This guy has been through it all, tough as they come. Everyone needs perspective in life and he gives me a lot of it, so it’s been really good, someone you just always have in the back of your mind you think about when things are tough. Gavin’s been tougher than all of us.” Cooper Rush, Cowboys QB

Gavin’s mother said they only discovered they were neighbors with Rush’s family when she first began fundraising efforts to help with medical treatments and travel.

The families have grown closer as her little boy’s medical journey continues.