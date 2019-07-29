8 hospitalized after hotel under construction partially collapsed

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – More than a dozen workers have been rescued Monday morning in Houston after a partial collapse of a hotel under construction.

The hotel was being built just north of downtown.

Video revealed the top-level collapsed, leaving metal and concrete debris falling from the building.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue workers from the top floor.

According to Houston Fire officials, at least 15 workers were rescued and eight were taken to the hospital.

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The collapse is under investigation.