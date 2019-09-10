77-year-old woman sets world sailing record

VICTORIA, Canada (NBC) A 77-year-old British woman has sailed into the history books!

According to canadian media, Jeanne Socrates, who had left Canada last October, has become the oldest person ever to sail around the world solo, nonstop and unassisted, after spending more than 330 days alone at sea.

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered at a harbor in Victoria over the weekend to welcome her back.

“This is one of the greatest voyages of all time. A 77-year-old woman who has battled unbelievable hardships on this trip,” said fellow sailor and friend, Steve Illman.

Canadian media said Socrates has made several tries since 2016 to become the oldest person to navigate the globe alone, but abandoned each try because of rough seas, boat damage or personal injury.