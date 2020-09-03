75 YEARS LATER: Ceremony aboard USS Missouri marks anniversary of end of WWII

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KETK) – World War II came to its official end 75 years ago today on the deck of the USS Missouri, when the Japanese government surrendered to the Allies and ended the deadliest conflict in history.

That surrender was commemorated Tuesday on the decks of that same USS Missouri, now a museum moored in Pearl Harbor, by U.S. officials, dignitaries, and veterans who fought in that war and saved the world from fascism.

An estimated 75-80 million people died in that war, which began September 1, 1939, with Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland and ended technically on August 15, 1945, when Japan announced its decision to surrender.

More than 300 ships from various nations accompanied the Missouri to the surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay. The Missouri herself had seen action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa and bore the name of President Harry S. Truman’s home state.

General Douglas MacArthur, whom Truman had tapped to lead the occupation of Japan, oversaw the surrender.

The USS Missouri is moored near the memorial dedicated to the USS Arizona, a battleship sunk in that raid. The Arizona went down with the loss of 1,177 officers and crewmen, and remains where she came to rest. She was designated a national shrine in 1962, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966, and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989.

Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, brought the U.S. into the war. The U.S.’s attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, brought that war to an end.

Speakers at the commemoration event recalled the accomplishments of what arose from the ashes and horrors of war.

“On this day, on this deck, 75 years ago, we mark the end in the Pacific Theater of a great global war that touched every man, woman, and child, of my parents generation,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige. “It was won by an abiding belief in freedom and democracy and by the strength of character, courage, and resilience that defied all odds.”

“It was won by a generation defined as ‘the greatest’ – not only by what they achieved in war but by the peace and prosperity they created after it. their legacy is the hope and the world order they passed on to all of us,” Ige said.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper lauded the legacy of what came from that war and those who fought it.

“The United States rose to the challenge,” Esper said. “We built relationships with like-minded nations based on reciprocal trade, not predatory economics. Based on respect for all the sovereignty of all countries, not a strategy of might makes right. Based on a commitment to always honoring our international obligations, not just when they serve out interest and most importantly, based on our enduring values and beliefs”

The ceremony initially was supposed to be a blockbuster event with parades through Waikiki, movie premieres, galas and thousands of people honoring the veterans, some who may be marking the historic milestone for the last time.

Because of the threat of the coronavirus, the ceremony was scaled down to about 50 people who gathered on the ship that hosted the surrender in 1945, all local veterans and government officials.