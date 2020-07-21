6th annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to Henderson collecting blood donations

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) The 6th annual Battle of the Badges happened today at the Henderson Civic Center collecting blood to replenish the community blood banks supply.

Normally, the Henderson Police Department competes with the Fire Department to see who can get more donors. This year the wanted the event to be more community focused.

“What we are trying to do of course is get the blood count up,” says Brian Bathke, Henderson Police Department. “With all that has been going on lately we thought it would be better to come together and do it.”

He adds, “Now next year we are going to smoke the fire department.”

The mayor of Henderson, Buzz Fullen, was also at the event wearing a Henderson Fire Department shirt adding a bit of humor on the decision.

“Because all of the police men carry guns and it was not going to be a good idea to get into some kind of altercation because they have guns an all we have are fire hoses,” says Fullen.