67-year-old grandmother celebrated a milestone as she graduated from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – 67-year-old San Juanita Valenciano celebrated a milestone as she graduated from Texas Tech University on Friday.

Valenciano received a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She first started college in 1971 at Lubbock Christian University. She later transferred to Texas Tech, but after getting married and starting a family, she decided she had to break from school. However, two years ago, Valenciano decided it was time to finish her degree.

“When we were growing up, my mom always instilled in us that getting an education was important,” said Valenciano. “No one could take that away from you.”

The past two years haven’t been the easiest for Valenciano, as she’s been battling arthritis.

“A big part of this is desire,” said Valenciano.

Valenciano’s husband and all three children are Texas Tech alumni. She also two grandchildren that currently attend the university.