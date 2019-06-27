6,000 Upshur Rural Electric customers without power

COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – More than 6,000 customers of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative are without power.

URECC says the outage is originating from its SWEPCPO delivery point in Diana, where there is a loss of power.

“We are awaiting word as to what has happened and when we can expect power back,” the cooperative said in a Facebook post. “This outage is not on URECC’s end of the metering point, so we are waiting on word from SWEPCO who delivers our power to us.”

Hallsville and Noonday are experiencing the largest outage at this time, with some 4,100 Hallsville customers and 2,400 Noonday customers without power.