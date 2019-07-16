1  of  2
6-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

by: The Associated Press

OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Utah girl has died after her father accidentally hit her with a golf ball Monday morning.

Police say the ball struck the girl in the back of the head at 10:25 a.m. at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course.

The girl was with her father, sitting inside the golf cart when her father teed off. The ball collided with the base of her neck from 20 yards away.

Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says she was flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City in critical condition. She died from her injuries later that evening.

Colledge said police are investigating but are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Police have not released the names of the girl or her father.

