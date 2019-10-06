5th annual Oktoberfest brought German culture to East Texas

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Saturday evening Kilgore held its 5th annual Oktober Fest which promotes local businesses and traditional festivities.

The event has grown over the years with three blocks of vendors, food, games, and the festival staple…beer.

Despite being a German culture festival, the event had activities for all ages including children.

“I have not seen this many people at our event before it’s just unbelievable we had people here at 10:30 when our event didn’t even start until 1, so it’s really really great to see people enjoying themselves,” said Sonya Waters, City of Kilgore Community Relations Manager.

