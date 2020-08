TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – A vehicle crashed in to a tree due to driving at an unsafe speed.

According to the DPS preliminary report, Rex Shelby, 56, was traveling east at what authorities say an “unsafe speed”.

The car crashed Thursday at around 2:20 a.m. on FM 230 in Trinity.

Shelby was taken to Huntsville hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additional information is not available at this time.