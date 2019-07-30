53,000 pounds of meatballs recalled due to cranberry contamination

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 53,000 pounds of meatballs have been recalled due to possible cranberry contamination, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Home Market Foods Inc. is recalling their 48-ounce bag of “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural because there was a contamination with another one of their products, “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs.”

The Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs were mixed in with matches of regular meatballs. This is a huge risk for those with cranberry allergies.

The mix-up was reported by a customer, who alerted the company. There have been no illnesses from the mix-up.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged to not consume them. They should be thrown away or return them to the place of purchase.