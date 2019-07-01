Former LeTourneau graduate involved in a plane crash in Guatemala dies

CHIMALTENANGO, Guatemala-A former Letourneau University graduate has died from his injuries following a plane crash in Guatemala last Thursday.

The plane took off from Quiche department bound for Guatemala City’s international airport when it went down in Chimaltenango department, about 20 miles from the capital, according to Guatemala’s aviation authority.

Paradise Bound Ministries of Zeeland, in western Michigan, identified the men as Luke Sullivan, its aviation director, and Bruce Van Fleet, a visiting missionary pilot. The aviation authority said Sullivan is 28 and Van Fleet is 32.

On Monday, the president of LeTourneau University announced the passing of Sullivan.

Loss of a LeTourneau University Grad in GuatemalaI’m sorry to report that LETU graduate Luke Sullivan has passed away… Posted by Dale Lunsford on Friday, June 28, 2019

According to a Gofundme page, Luke and his wife and their three girls moved to Guatemala back in June to start their dream of mission aviation work.

The men were initially hospitalized in Chimaltenango and then taken by helicopter to a private facility in the capital.

In a Facebook posted online, Dr. Dale Lunsford said that a friend of Sullivan wrote online that, “Luke was the best of us.”

Funeral arraignments have not been announced.

To help, click the link below.