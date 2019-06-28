Fast-food hero jumps through drive-thru window to save choking child

ATLANTA, Georgia (WSB/CNN) – Not all heroes wear capes.

Sometimes they work in the drive-thru.

And sometimes they don’t even know they’re heroes.

“I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened,” said Logan Simmons, the hero of whom we speak.

You could call him the fast food hero.

“I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car.”

Chick-fil-A provided this dramatic surveillance video that shows employee Logan Simmons jumping out the drive-thru window to try to save a choking child.

“I think it was the quickest option,” Simmons said. “It was right there and I saw the other car right there.”

Outside the restaurant, Simmons jumped in the child’s car in the drive-thru lane and found the little boy’s mother begging for help, with her son’s seatbelt somehow tangled around his neck.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face.”

Simmons pulled out his pocketknife, cut the little boy free, and prevented a possible tragedy.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic,” said Teri Simmons. “As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going ‘oh my gosh, what do we do?'”

Simmons pulled off his heroics at a Chick-fil-A in Flowery Branch near Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

And just an hour later, the little boy’s mother called Simmons and thanked him for saving her son’s life.

Simmons remains modest about his deed.

“I don’t feel like a hero.”

Asked if he thinks he might be getting a raise – now that he’s a hero – he said he might mention it to his bosses.