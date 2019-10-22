5-year-old East Texas girl killed in accident on Illinois bridge

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL) – A 5-year-old girl from Texarkana, Texas died Monday morning after police say she was thrown from a semi-truck that overturned on an Illinois bridge.

According to KTVI, Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

They say the girl was one of three passengers in a Peterbilt semi-truck that was hauling a large piece of aluminum on a flatbed trailer when, for unknown reasons, the semi-truck struck the concrete center median.

Investigators say the 34,000-pound piece of aluminum became unstrapped and shifted forward, striking the back of the Peterbilt.

The force caused the Peterbilt to overturn on the driver’s side.

In the midst of the crash, the 5-year-old child was ejected from the Peterbilt.

She was rushed to a local hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver, 44-year-old Janette Kirby, and two teenage boys, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Illinois State Trooper Josh Korando says all four people in the Peterbilt were from Texarkana, Texas.