HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is reporting five Angus cows missing from a property in Henderson County.

According to TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson, the cattle are missing from a property off FM 59 before the Shady Oaks community.

The five Angus cows were last seen on July 24.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dickson at 903-586-8733 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.