4th Of July Forecast: Isolated day showers but dry for fireworks

TODAY: AM showers for Deep East areas. A 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon for everyone. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Morning will have more clouds. Nice evening by the time fireworks start. High: 90. Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: It’s still possible an isolated shower or two will linger into the late evening but less than 20% of seeing anything. Don’t cancel any firework plans! Partly cloudy night otherwise. Low: 73, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: South-Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: 74-75. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 94. Winds SW 10 mph.

