4-year-old NC girl found in Texas with human traffickers, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WNCN) — The missing 4-year-old Fayetteville girl who authorities had considered endangered was found in Texas with human traffickers, according to police.

Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing on July 8, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe.

As the missing person investigation continued to progress, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say they obtained information that Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina, in direct violation of a custody order issued by a Cumberland County judge.

Police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina with her daughter.

Lowe was arrested Thursday in New Orleans, Louisiana, after she was served a warrant for felony custody order violation.

Arrest records updated on Friday morning show that Lowe is charged with prostitution, theft under $1,000, and having an out of state warrant. She is currently being held in the Orleans Parish Jail.

An AMBER Alert was not issued due to alert criteria, and police said the facts did not meet the AMBER Alert criteria.

Despite being unable to issue an AMBER Alert, Aubriana was believed to be endangered.

According to Fayetteville police, Recinos was located safe in Lewisville, Texas.

“She was recovered at a house of individuals that were involved in human trafficking activities,” said Maj. Robert Ramirez with Fayetteville police. “It is a ring, it’s a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating and these individuals have other children as well.”

She was found in a home there with the assistance of the FBI and the Lewisville Police Department, police said.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” Ramirez said. “The individuals involved are not cooperating.”

A police report states the child was not hurt when found.

“The Fayetteville Police Department thanks the FBI and the Lewisville, Texas Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department also extends thanks to everyone who shared the endangered missing child information and media outlets,” police said in a news release.

This remains an ongoing criminal investigation.