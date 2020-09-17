4 arrested at Gun Barrel City motel on drug charges; Establishment shuttered due to health code violations

GUN BARREL, Texas (KETK) – Four were arrested in Gun Barrel after officers were following up on a report of suspect narcotics use and dealing.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 around 7:22 a.m., Gun Barrel City Police officers along with the K-9 officer and dog checked the Eagle Inn motel in the 2200 block of W Main.

The two individuals left the motel room and got inside a white Chevrolet Avalanche in the parking lot.

The officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with the female passenger and the male driver.

During their initial investigation, officers recovered a clear baggie of narcotics believed to be marijuana along narcotic paraphernalia.

The investigation lead the officers to search the motel room the two subjects had just left and recovered more narcotics including methamphetamine and heroin.

While officers were completing their investigation, a different male subject had exited his motel room and officers contacted him starting a separate investigation.

This male subject consented to officers in searching his room at the motel.

Officers recovered more narcotics along with narcotic paraphernalia, two handguns and a large amount of cash.

Officers arrested 4 individuals on various charges.

Due to numerous health code and fire safety code violations, the motel has been closed until these violations are brought up to State and City standards.

This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.