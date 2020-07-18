$330,000 needed to afford the change of Tyler ISD high school names

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The conversation continues within our community after Tyler ISD school board members voted to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools Thursday night.

Now, city leaders are discussing the next steps, including how to cover the costs.

The Tyler ISD school board president says they are estimating $330,000 needed to change the names.

The schools have an allocated budget in place to cover certain items like band uniforms and other athletic wear.

Those things are not included in the $330,000 price tag.

At Thursday night’s board meeting, the cost was the top concern weighing on those who opposed the name change.

“I hope you don’t use our tax money,” a Tyler resident said. “I don’t think the 2018 bond would have passed if we would have known you were going to change the name.”

“I would like to express my concern over any appropriated funds being used for this name change,” another Tyler resident said.

He even offered other potential programs to put the money toward.

“Instead we can use them for adult education programs, have dual language programs in all elementary schools, or give a raise to educators who are outstanding, or buy supplies for our teachers.”

But after the board made their vote, the discussion was forced to transition no longer on a question of keeping the name but how to afford the change.

Some community members have started a Tyler ISD Future Fund. It has about $13,000 raised in one day.

“This fund is set up now to move forward,” Kyle Penney, East Texas Communities Foundation President, said. “The school board has made their decision and this is an opportunity for the public to say hey, we want these kids to have the right gear with the right logo on them, and this fund can demonstrate that.”

The fund was made in hopes of relieving some of those expenses the school district and community now have to come up with.

When it comes to facilities, the cost to replace branding would include gym floors, school signs, and the brick engravement above both high schools.

Approximated costs:

Fine Arts – Approximately $130,000

Athletics – Approximately $35/uniform

Facilities – Approximately $130,000

Since the fund to help generate revenue was created with East Texas Communities Foundation, this is considered a charity donation and gives residents a tax break opportunity.

For more details on what happened in Thursday night’s meeting, click here for our story covering the historic meeting.