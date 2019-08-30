3 women make history as crew for NOAA plane ahead of Hurricane Dorian

LAKELAND, Florida (KETK) – A woman’s place is in the heart of the storm.

Actually, three women are making a place there – and in history.

As federal, state and local officials in Florida prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which could hit the state on Labor Day weekend, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is sending up air reconnaissance crews to keep an eye on the storm.

For the first time, though, one of those crews is all female.

NOAA Aircraft Operations Center tweeted a photo of the three-pilot flight crew preparing for a reconnaissance mission

The crew features Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Lt. Lindsey Norman.