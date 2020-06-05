3 propane tanks explode, house saved from fire Thursday night in Mineola

Breaking News
Credit: Stephen Bussell

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) Several East Texas fire departments responded to a propane tank explosion Thursday night.

According to the Mineola Fire Marshal, their department was called to the 1400 block of West Broad Street.

When they arrived, one building was engulfed in flames with a house nearby, and a propane tank exploded and spread to a car port next to it.

When a second fire truck arrived, two other propane tanks exploded.

Officials say debris from the flaming tank spread to a large storage barn nearby. Firefighters were able to save the house, but both buildings were lost.

Alba, Quitman, and Mineola Fire Departments responded to the scene.

