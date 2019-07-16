3 kids found locked in back of U-Haul carrying drugs

NEWPORT, Tennessee (KETK) – Local police say that three children were found in the back of a U-Haul truck that was carrying drugs in Tennessee, and three adults from North Carolina were arrested.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol received a report from a witness that three children were being locked in the truck. When they pulled the truck over, they found the kids, aged 1, 5, and 8-years-old. Temperatures hovered in the low 90s.

Police say troopers then noticed the smell of drugs coming from the vehicle. Investigators say a passenger surrendered some marijuana and an ensuing vehicle search uncovered crystal meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Eric Larue, Lakiza Williams, and Willie Green Jr. were all arrested on charges including child endangerment.