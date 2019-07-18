3 injured after charter bus crashes near Houston

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Three people are in the hospital after a charter bus from Mexico crashed near Houston Wednesday morning.

Investigators aren’t sure what caused the bus to slam into a highway guard rail while most of the passengers were sleeping.

The front of the vehicle was damaged so badly, they had to exit from the back.

One of the people taken to the hospital is the driver.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Several other passengers suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

The bus was on its way from Matamoros, Mexico — which is on the U.S. border to Tennessee.

A second driver on board was sleeping when the crash happened.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC