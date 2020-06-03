2nd year running, Tijuana named ‘most violent city in the world’

TIJUANA (Border Report) — For the second year in a row, Tijuana, just south of San Diego, has received the dubious honor of being the most violent city in the world.

According to the Citizens Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice in Mexico, Tijuana had the highest murder rate per capita than any other city registring 134 homicides per 100,000 residents.

The stats used are from 2019.

A police officer looks for traces near the crime scene after a man was murdered at a grocery store, in eastern Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on July 31, 2018. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A year earlier, when Tijuana got the same designation as the “most violent city in the world,” it had 138 murders per 100,000 residents.

The group already pointed out Tijuana is in line to stake a claim for the same title next year with a huge number of murders already this year. Baja California State Police says there have been in excess of 800 murders through the last week in May of 2020.

“The city cuddles criminals, there are no repercussions against the people committing these murders,” said Jose Antonio Ortega, President of the CCPSCJ.

A general view of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on a windy, dusty afternoon on May 20, 2019. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Ortega, the second most violent city in the world is Ciudad Juarez south of the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas. It had 104 murders per 100,000 residents.

In fact, the top five cities on the list are all in Mexico.

Ortega said drug cartels in Mexico are the reason for the amount of violence south of the border.

“The cartels rely on militias that have all the freedom to murder, kidnap and steal knowing authorities won’t do anything.”

Ortega said aside from the top 5 on the list, 19 Mexican cities overall are in the top 50 worldwide.

“Mexico has turned into the epicenter of violence around the world and it’s due to its lawmakers, past and current administrations including that of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, they are extremely incompetent in trying to control the violence,” said Ortega.

As for U.S. cities on the list: St Louis was No. 9; Baltimore was No. 11 ; and Detroit came in at 34. In 2018, St. Louis was No. 11; Baltimore was No. 23 ; and Detroit was No. 46. New Orleans came in 50 in 2018.

