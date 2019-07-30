2nd round of debates will be last chance for more than half the Democratic field

DETROIT (KETK) – The second round of Democratic debates kicks off Tuesday night in Detroit with twenty candidates looking to secure a pathway to the nomination for the 2020 election.

But for more than half the field, it can be said that this week’s debates will be the last chance to make a national impression for at least half the field.

According to a new Quinnipiac poll, four of the candidates are polling at one percent and 14 of the 24 person field is polling at less than one percent.

The next round of debates will not be until September and the qualifications to be included are much tougher. So far, only eight candidates have qualified, with the most recent being Andrew Yang on Monday.

We did it #YangGang! As of today, we are officially the 8th candidate to qualify for the fall debates. We are in this for the long haul. Thank you all for your support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y4s1tdzlQv — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 29, 2019

Tuesday’s lineup in Detroit will feature:

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

While Biden will not be on the stage Tuesday, he is certain to face attacks as he did at the first round back in June. Most polls show that despite a quick drop in approval after the debate, he has gained most of his original lead back.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Biden holds a comfortable lead at 34%. He leads Warren (15%), Harris (12%), and Sanders (11%).

Warren and Sanders stand out by more as the most liberal faces of the first night and will look to continue to champion their progressive agendas. Sanders has slipped over the past few months due to the rise of Warren and Harris.

Buttigieg needs a spark to re-ignite his campaign after rising to national prominence. His numbers have lagged in recent weeks, especially after a South Bend police officer shot a man who was allegedly breaking into cars.

The shotting was not recorded on body camera footage.

What will also be a looming shadow over the debates is the Democrat’s unexpected loss in Michigan during the 2016 election. President Trump carried the state by just 0.3% in his upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

Michigan had not gone for a Republican candidate in nearly 30 years. President Trump also stole Wisconsin, which went red for the first time since 1984, and Pennslyvania, with Trump being the first Republican winner since 1988.