26 vaping-related deaths reported across US, nearly 1,300 cases

In this photo taken Sunday, March 19, 2017, vaping enthusiasts demonstrate their skills at a vape talent show in northern China’s Tianjin Municipality. A state news agency says China is preparing to impose controls on the content of liquid and additives used in electronic cigarettes amid rising global concern about deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping. (Chinatopix Via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 26 vaping-related deaths have now been confirmed across America, including the first in Texas, according to the latest update from the Centers of Disease Control.

1,299 cases of lung injuries related to vaping have been reported across 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC also reported the following stats involving patients:

76% reported using THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products;

32% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products;

58% reported using nicotine-containing products, with or without THC-containing products; and

13% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.

Also, 70 percent of victims have been male and more than half of the patients are under the age of 25.

On Thursday, Texas confirmed its first death related to e-cigarettes. The identity was not released, but the victim was described as an older woman from North Texas.

Anyone with questions about vaping or e-cigarette use is encouraged to contact the CDC.