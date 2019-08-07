23,000 trampolines recalled due to welding failure

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 23,000 Super Jumper Trampolines due to fall and injury hazards.

The welds on the metal legs can break apart, posing risk to children.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.”

The recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.

The product was sold online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com between November 2011 and June 2019.

Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.

