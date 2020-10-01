23-year-old killed in car crash after being thrown from vehicle in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A 23-year-old woman lost her life in a two vehicle crash on September 30.

At 7:19 p.m. troopers responded to a crash on FM-2767, only a few miles west of the city of Kilgore in Smith County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Maranda Jetrudis Reichardt, 23, of Kilgore was traveling westbound on FM-2767 in her 2016 Dodge Journey.

The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, struck a street sign and entered the bar ditch. The vehicle then came back on the roadway and struck an eastbound 2018 Jeep Latitude.

The driver in the other car was Casey Lynn McNaughton, 18, of Kilgore. The impact caused the Dodge to travel into the east barditch, and it struck a tree and ejected the driver.

Judge Shamburger pronounced Reichardt dead at the scene and she was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

McNaughton was not injured, and the crash is still being investigated.