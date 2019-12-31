2019 IN REVIEW: Netflix’s top series and movies reveal audience’s need for documentaries and crime

Netflix, which has come into competition with multiple streaming services announced its top programs of 2019, according to NBC.

Netflix’s list was divided into several categories, including most popular TV series, documentary releases, standup releases, nonfiction releases, and kids and family series.

According to Netflix, the lists are ranked “based on accounts that chose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days” on the platform.

The top release for the year was “Murder Mystery,” a comedy staring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston who played a couple embroiled in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht. Netflix reported that 30.9 million households watched the film in the first 72 hours.

Season three of “Stranger Things,” the science-fiction horror series starring Winona Ryder was the second most-watched release of the year, while “6 Underground,” an action film about a tech billionaire attempting to take down a dictator alongside a team of operatives and friends, was the third most-viewed program.

The most popular documentary was “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,” “Abducted in Plain Sight” and “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.”

While the list focused on content produced and watched in the United States, it also listed the most popular international releases among U.S. audiences.

These releases included “Mighty Little Bheem,” an animated series about a toddler in India, and “Kidnapping Stella,” a German film about a woman who is snatched off the street.