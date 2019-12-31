2019 IN REVIEW: Disney+ is Google’s most searched term

Google says Disney+ is its most searched term in the US for 2019 even though the streaming service launched in November.

The service includes content from Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic.

It also features the popular live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian.

The show’s baby Yoda character is showing up on social platforms and featured in media memes.

Baby Yoda is also the most searched baby of the year.

The second trending Google search is Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel star who died in his sleep at the age of 20 in July. The third is rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot and killed in March.