2019 #bEASTtexas FOOTBALL AT THE HALF: Friday Football Fever digital special looks at where high school football teams stand

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the last few schools kick off district play this week, KETK/FOX 51 Sports Director Mike Alzamora, and KETK/FOX 51 Sports Anchor/Reporter Garrett Sanders will bring you a special online program as they break down the landscape of #bEASTtexas football at every classification, including the private schools.

The digital special will debut Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. right here on EastTexasMatters.com and on the KETK Mobile App.

As the second half of the high school football regular season kicks off in the Lone Star State, a number of storylines have emerged out of the Piney Woods, as well as a few surprise teams.

Many players have begun to attract attention, and as always a large group of programs are gearing up to make some noise in the months of November and December.

Join Mike and Garrett as they talk about many of our area teams and players. They’ll also talk to a few coaches.

A pair of special guests will also join them in studio – 92.1 FM “The Team” Sports Director Bill Coates, who is also the raido voice of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders, and longtime former Athens coach Paul Essary, who recently retired from the coaching profession.

Be sure to tune in to the livestream at 6:30 p.m. on your computer or mobile device.