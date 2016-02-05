2016 RIO OLYMPIC GAMES: 6 months to go

We are exactly six months out from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
 
Athletes from all across the globe will flood to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to compete for the title of the best. Until then, their lives will be full of training, sweat, discipline and determination.
 
The following sports competitions will take place during the 2016 Games:
 
Archery
 
Artistic Gymnastics
 
Athletics (Track and Field)
 
Badminton
 
Basketball
 
Beach Volleyball
 
BMX Cycling
 
Boxing
 
Canoe Slalom
 
Canoe Sprint
 
Diving
 
Equestrian Dressage
 
Equestrian Eventing
 
Equestrian Jumping
 
Fencing
 
Football (Soccer)
 
Freestyle Wrestling
 
Golf
 
Greco-Roman Wrestling
 
Handball
 
Hockey
 
Judo
 
Marathon Swimming
 
Modern Pentathlon
 
Mountain Biking
 
Rhythmic Gymnastics
 
Road Cycling
 
Rowing
 
Rugby
 
Sailing
 
Shooting
 
Swimming
 
Synchronized Swimming
 
Table Tennis
 
Taekwondo
 
Tennis
 
Track Cycling
 
Trampoline Gymnastics
 
Triathlon
 
Volleyball
 
The infamous Olympic Torch will be lit in Olympia, Greece, on April 21, before being handed over to Rio 2016 organizers on April 27, following a tour around Greece. On May 3, the official Olympic Torch Relay will begin its 95-day journey around Brazil.
 
The torch will visit 83 cities. The relay will reach an estimated 90 percent of Brazil’s population. Approximately 12,000 torchbearers will carry the torch. The relay will conclude on August 5, when the last torchbearer will light the Olympic cauldron during the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony at Maracanã Stadium. The flame will burn until the Closing Ceremony on August 21.

For ticket information for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, click here.
 
To get a list of must-see Olympic events, click here.
 
The 2016 Rio Olympic Games will be shown exclusively on KETK.

