2016 RIO OLYMPIC GAMES: 6 months to go

We are exactly six months out from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
Athletes from all across the globe will flood to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to compete for the title of the best. Until then, their lives will be full of training, sweat, discipline and determination.
The following sports competitions will take place during the 2016 Games:
Archery
Artistic Gymnastics
Athletics (Track and Field)
Badminton
Basketball
Beach Volleyball
BMX Cycling
Boxing
Canoe Slalom
Canoe Sprint
Diving
Equestrian Dressage
Equestrian Eventing
Equestrian Jumping
Fencing
Football (Soccer)
Freestyle Wrestling
Golf
Greco-Roman Wrestling
Handball
Hockey
Judo
Marathon Swimming
Modern Pentathlon
Mountain Biking
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Road Cycling
Rowing
Rugby
Sailing
Shooting
Swimming
Synchronized Swimming
Table Tennis
Taekwondo
Tennis
Track Cycling
Trampoline Gymnastics
Triathlon
Volleyball
The infamous Olympic Torch will be lit in Olympia, Greece, on April 21, before being handed over to Rio 2016 organizers on April 27, following a tour around Greece. On May 3, the official Olympic Torch Relay will begin its 95-day journey around Brazil.
The torch will visit 83 cities. The relay will reach an estimated 90 percent of Brazil’s population. Approximately 12,000 torchbearers will carry the torch. The relay will conclude on August 5, when the last torchbearer will light the Olympic cauldron during the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony at Maracanã Stadium. The flame will burn until the Closing Ceremony on August 21.
For ticket information for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, click here.
To get a list of must-see Olympic events, click here.
The 2016 Rio Olympic Games will be shown exclusively on KETK.