2 TJC students named 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

TYLER, Texas — (KETK) Tyler Junior College students Amaya Blanton and Anahi Hernandez are two of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars.

Both will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Blanton is a sophomore general studies major from Tyler.

After graduating from TJC, she plans to transfer to a senior institute and major in graphic design.

Eventually, she plans to open her own design studio.

Hernandez is a sophomore general studies major from Longview.

After graduating from TJC, she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration at either Texas State University or UT Dallas.

She eventually plans to attend graduate school and earn a Master of Business Administration.

Blanton and Hernandez are members of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. Notable TJC alumni who have also been chapter members include Grammy-winning Christian recording artist Chris Tomlin and former National Security Agency Director Admiral Bobby Inman.

“Our students are wonderful scholars,” TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said, “and TJC prides itself on offering a world-class education, which includes opportunities to develop leadership skills by getting involved on campus. The TJC community joins in celebrating both Amaya and Anahi for being recognized as being among the very best, through their selection as 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while they are enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are also encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential.

Nearly 900 applications were received.

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

Learn more at ptk.org. For information on TJC, go to TJC.edu.