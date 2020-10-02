2 Texas residents arrested for 11 counts of animal cruelty

News
Posted:

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KETK)- Two Texas residents were arrested for animal cruelty on September 30, according to the City of Texarkana.

The Texarkana Texas Animal Control Division is investigating a case involving Janice Cole, 59 and Raymond Cole, 72.

Both individuals were charged with 11 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a class A misdemeanor. They were also charged with a third degree felony for one count of tampering with evidence.

The total bond for both suspects is $250,000, and the two are now at the Bi-State Jail.  

If anyone has information about the case, please call (903) 798-3535.   

