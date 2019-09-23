2-month-old baby left in shopping cart outside Walmart, mom charged

BRYANT, Arkansas (KARK) – A local woman has been arrested after police say she left her 2-month-old child in a shopping cart outside a Walmart store.

The Bryant Police Department says Lessie Marhanka, 22, was taken into custody late Saturday afternoon.

When officers were called to the store parking lot they found the child in the care of another person who had witnessed the incident.

Police say it was determined that Marhanka left her baby in the cart after pushing the cart into the corral.

While witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle, the woman had also left her wallet behind. With that information, police were able to make contact with Marhanka and her husband.

When the couple arrived back at Walmart, police say the woman appeared upset. She was found to have four white prescription pills in her possession.

Marhanka was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree and possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II.

The state Department of Human Services was notified and the child was released to the custody of a grandmother after being checked out at the hospital.