2 men arrested for racing accident that killed Lufkin woman on Christmas Eve

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) Two men now sit behind bars after a fatal traffic accident on Christmas Eve that killed a Lufkin woman.

After completing their investigation, Nacogdoches Police determined two vehicles were racing on Park Street around 9 p.m. on December 31, 2019.

Officials say that’s when a collision ensued, causing the death of Kerrie Qualls, 44, of Lufkin.

One of the drivers, Jimmy Dewayne Watts, 32, of Nacogdoches, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

Warrants for him and the other driver, Christopher Session, hav ebeen obtained, and both men have been taken into custody.

Investigators were able to determine that Qualls was standing in the roadway to observe the race when she was struck by the 2013 Chrysler driven by Watts.