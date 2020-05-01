2 killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck, and car at Karnack intersection

Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle crash that took the lives of two people at a Karnack intersection Thursday night. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle crash that took the lives of two people at a Karnack intersection Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the Long Point Corner store at the intersection of FM 1989 and Hwy 9. The collision involved a car, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle. Troopers on the scene said one person died at the scene and a second died on the way to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

The victims have not been identified, and it is not clear whether anyone else was seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.