2 killed in aircraft ‘mishap’ at Oklahoma Air Force Base

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – Two airmen have been killed in a “mishap” involving jets at an Air Force Base in Oklahoma, according to our sister station NBC5 in Dallas.

The incident occurred at Vance Air Force Base and involved two T-38 Talons, according to a news release. There were two people in each aircraft.

A T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, supersonic jet used for a variety of training missions.

The military has not released the names of those involved or the conditions of those still alive.

TV footage from the area has shown one aircraft upside down in the grass near a runway. The base is located 65 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.